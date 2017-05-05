It is a tough job but for Ms Foy, it has been a lifelong dream to work with the RFDS.

"I hate to admit it but I used to love watching the TV show as a little child and I used to think it would be a wonderful way to be able to help people," she said.

Many of the expectant mothers who need to call on the RFDS are those experiencing pre-term labour — going into labour before their due date.

Ms Foy said early labour could come as a shock to families.

"Quite often, when you're a first-time mum, you don't plan on having your prenatal classes until much later in your pregnancy," Ms Foy said.

"So when you go into premature labour, you haven't had a chance to know or learn too much about what the labour experience will entail.

"[Sometimes] when I'm flying with these women, I'm down the back giving a childbirth education class in between contractions on the way down to Brisbane or Townsville."

Delivering bad news 'gut-wrenching'

On occasion, it is also the role of the midwife to give heartbreaking news to families.

Ms Foy said one case that had stayed with her was of a woman who was full-term and receiving regular monitoring.

"I was trying to find the baby's heartbeat, it was difficult and I couldn't find anything," she said.

"I remember at that point she looked at me and said 'it's never taken you this long to find the heartbeat before'.

"With that we took her into the ultrasound room and unfortunately, yes, her baby had passed away."

She said conveying such news is "gut-wrenching" and can be hard to deal with.

"It's not the news that you want to be delivering to anybody," Ms Foy said.

"Saying that you're very sorry that your baby has died — that's a very tough thing to say to somebody but very important to be using that language so people can't misinterpret it or think that it's not actually happening."

She said in those times, it was about nurturing the family and helping them with their grief in any way possible.

"When you're having those conversations, in my experience I've found that it's more difficult for the fathers than it is for the mothers at that time," Ms Foy said.