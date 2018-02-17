Nicholas Dworet was an aspiring Olympic swimmer and a “charismatic young man”, a family friend told TIME Magazine.

“He was, you know, just a very charismatic young man. He was so handsome — blond hair, blue eyes,” Nicole Nilsson told TIME on Thursday. “He had many, many friends because he was so funny and likeable. He was a good student. He loved his family — got along great with his mom and dad and his brother. Just a great, great wonderful family.”

Nicholas Dworet was due to turn 18 next month.

Aaron Feis, 37

Aaron Feis was the football coach, security guard and "proud alumnus" of Stoneman Douglas, NBC reports.

"It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard," Marjory Stoneman football said on Twitter. "He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories."

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said he knew Mr Feis - who is reportedly survived by his wife and daughter - personally.

"I coached with him, my two boys played for him. I don't know when Aaron's funeral is, I don't know how many adults will go, but you'll get 2,000 kids there. The kids in this community loved him. They adored him. He was one of the greatest people I knew. He was a phenomenal man."