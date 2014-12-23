Tuesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Field of flowers being removed

Update:

Thousands of flowers and floral tributes brought by crowds of people for the victims of the Lindt Chocolate Cafe siege are being removed from Martin Place in Sydney.

The decision, made because of forecast wet weather, was reached in consultation with the families of Tori Johnson and Katrina Dawson, who were both killed in the siege.

The flowers’ removal will allow all the notes, messages and cards attached to the bouquets placed in tribute over the last week to be preserved.

Volunteers begin removing flowers for the siege victims in Sydney’s Martin Place. (702 ABC Sydney: Brendan King)

Over 100,000 bouquets of flowers placed as a tribute to the victims of the siege in Sydney’s Lindt Café will be removed this morning before the predicted wet weather hits Sydney today.

Fairfax Media reports that along with the consultation of the families of Tori Johnson and Katrina Dawson Sydney City the NSW Premier Mike Baird said that the flowers would be used for clean mulch at a site to be chosen by the victims’ families.

The notes and cards will be kept.

From today people can still leave flowers under a covered marquee but the victims’ families are encouraging donations to either the Katrina Dawson Foundation or Beyond Blue.

Condolence books will remain available for the public to sign at the Sydney Opera House and Parliament House until the end of January. Tributes can also be left online at www.nsw.gov.au



2. Tori Johnson funeral

The funeral of Sydney Siege victim Tori Johnson will take place this morning at St Stephen’s Uniting Church in Macquarie Street just round the corner from the Lindt Cafe in Martin Place.

His family says it will be a ‘celebration’ of a man described as “humble and gracious”.

Top barrister and mother-of-three Katrina Dawson’s funeral took place yesterday.

A memorial service for her will be held this afternoon in The Great Hall at the University of Sydney.

Her family have asked for those attending to wear a splash of Ms Dawson’s favourite colour – aqua.

