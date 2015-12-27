Looking for something new to stream this summer? Try Flesh and Bone.

Hey Internet,

I’ve recorded my thought process when I thought about clicking on the Flesh And Bone stream on Stan. I was really umming and aaing as to whether I should watch this show:

Me: A whole series of Black Swan!?! Sounds pretty good. Well….it can’t be as good as an Oscar winning movie….

Flesh And Bone: Meet Claire Robbins, a young woman who has moved to New York…

Me: Okay, I’ve heard this one before. Keep going

FAB: She’s a dancer with a troubled past.

Me: Ooohh, mysterious. Still sounds a bit like Black Swan….

FAB: She’s going to save an evil/corrupt Ballet Company.

Me: Yeah…still sounds a little familiar.

FAB: There are heaps of evil mobsters and night club owners. Psychos in and out of the ballet company. Exotic ballet dancers and crazy ex-boyfriends.

Me: I’m in.

Flesh And Bone is incredibly dark, sexy and engaging. It offers an intimate view into the dark, twisted world of professional dancing. This mini-series is definitely worth the investment. We follow Claire Robbins (Sarah Hay) as she escapes the domestic traumas in her home city of Pittsburgh and moves to New York City to make in the prestigious American Ballet Academy, which is led by the kind of insane, dick-flinging artistic director Paul Grayson (Ben Daniels).