'I wanted to go over and kill him.' The real stories behind Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits.

Many musicians sing songs about the people in their lives.

A past lover who broke their heart, a friend who died before their time, a one-night stand who 'shook them all night long'.

For most musicians, those people exist outside of the band. But not for Fleetwood Mac.

The 1970s rock band is infamous for their tumultuous relationships, incestuous affairs, and pointed lyrics.

Band members have chopped and changed over the years, but the 'classic line-up' (i.e. the line-up who recorded Rumours) consisted of vocalist Stevie Nicks, guitarist and vocalist Lindsey Buckingham, drummer Mick Fleetwood, keyboard player and vocalist Christine McVie, and bass guitarist John McVie.

Watch Fleetwood Mac perform 'Silver Springs'. Post continues below.

Nicks and Buckingham were together for eight years and split just before they started working on Rumours. John and Christine McVie's marriage broke down around the same time. And Nicks and Mick Fleetwood became romantically involved while he was still married to model Jenny Boyd.

All of these feelings were processed through the songs we sing along to in the supermarket on a rainy Tuesday afternoon.

Here are the real stories behind some of the band's biggest hits:

Landslide

Nicks wrote 'Landslide' in 1974 in Aspen’s snow country, while Buckingham was on tour with Don Everly.

The song was about their relationship, their fledging music careers, and whether they would ever 'make it'.

"So during that two months I made a decision to continue. 'Landslide' was the decision. [Sings] "When you see my reflection in the snow-covered hills" — it’s the only time in my life that I’ve lived in the snow. But looking up at those Rocky Mountains and going, 'Okay, we can do it. I’m sure we can do it,'" she told Performing Songwriter.

"In one of my journal entries, it says, 'I took Lindsey and said, We’re going to the top!' And that’s what we did. Within a year, Mick Fleetwood called us, and we were in Fleetwood Mac making $800 a week apiece (laughs). Washing $100 bills through the laundry. It was hysterical. It was like we were rich overnight."