'It was the sixth time she's cancelled last minute.' Why I've lost my patience with flaky friends.

I’m sitting here feeling sorry for myself because once again, I’ve been bailed on by a friend at the last minute.

It’s reached the point now where I’m really struggling to justify this friendship to myself, let alone my family who have already written her off as an “immature and unreliable friend”.

What happened is...

This morning for about the fifth or sixth time in the past few months, this friend (let's call her, 'Friend A') has convinced me to wake up at 6.30am on a weekend so we can do a sunrise walk together. This enables her to squeeze me into her busy schedule by simply adding me to an activity she already does. I have no problem with this.

And every time, rain or shine, I set my alarm, force myself out of bed (not my usual routine to wake up that early on a weekend!), and get myself dressed and ready to leave in time to meet her.

And like clockwork, right as I’m getting in the car or pulling out of my driveway, I’ll get a one-line message from her saying, ‘Hey, sorry I’m too tired to walk today, let’s reschedule’, as she rolls over in bed and goes back to sleep.

The worst time was when I made it all the way to her house and found it all closed up and locked with no sign of life. After about 30 minutes of calling and texting her in the freezing early morning air, I gave up and drove home.

But of course, later that day I received the underwhelming apology message, ‘Oh my God! I’m sorry I completely forgot! I decided that I needed a sleep in so I didn’t set my alarm last night.'

But you know who also would have loved a sleep in after a super busy week? This commitment obsessed chick.

I don’t know what bothers me more... the fact that my friend regularly makes self-centred decisions and doesn't consider me at all.

Or, the fact I’m still putting up with it six months later.

And as I sit here in my car trying to decide whether it's worth getting undressed and going back to bed, I’m pondering one big question that has been a major sticking point in my life so far: