7 women told us about the times they’ve flaked out on a date. The stories were pretty... surprising.﻿

If you’ve ever frequented the dating scene like myself, then you’re probably guilty of ‘flaking’ once or twice, or maybe even ten times (no judgement here).

Flaking on a date refers to either cancelling on the other person last minute or walking out midway through.

So many of us have done it. In fact, 4.2 million Aussies have admitted to flaking on a date (guilty). On top of that, more than one in three Aussies admit they have flaked because they were feeling self-conscious about their own appearance (also guilty).

Dating should be fun and exciting and even if we don’t find a good match, we should at least leave with a great story for the girls.

I have flaked out on a date more times than I’d like to admit.

One time I cancelled on a guy last minute because he was initially being flaky to me. He refused to commit to a date and time which I find infuriating. Finally, he asked me out on the same day.

So I turned the flaking tables on him.

Image: Supplied.

Another time, I walked out on a double date because one of the guys turned to me and asked “what kind of brown are you?”

Super weird, wasn’t a fan, would definitely flake again.

The times I’ve flaked that I don’t talk about? Every time I wake up feeling low or ugly or not good enough. The pressure of my appearance builds up higher and higher as I get closer to the time of the date and then I just cancel at the last minute.

I feel bad every time. I’m sure I’m not the only one.

Here are some stories of women who have flaked out of a date to make you feel better about your own flakiness (they definitely helped me).

Claire

"A guy asked me out to lunch, told me he wasn't looking for anything serious but that he'd like me to essentially be his mistress. He had a wife and two very small children. He tried to explain that she wasn't meeting his needs as a man.

"I didn't even wait for the food, I high tailed it out of there ASAP."