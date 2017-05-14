The six things we've all forgotten about MSN messenger.

Look.

We’re going to need you to leave your dignity at the door. Because we’re about to delve into the embarrassing AF world of MSN Messenger.

The thing about MSN, is that it perfectly corresponded with the time in our lives when we were objectively at our lamest. It was a period where we were engaged in intense and pathetic image crafting, and had less than zero idea of who we were as human beings.

We were literally the worst version of ourselves.

We have a theory that MSN Messenger was shut down solely because they read our conversations [“Hiiiii Tom how r u? Lol.” “Gd gd, n u?”] and were so embarrassed they existed on the Internet that someone just went, “NO. ENOUGH. MSN needs to not exist anymore”. And for that, we are forever indebted.

LISTEN: If only we had the Three Question Rule. Mia Freedman, Monique Bowley and Jessie Stephens discuss on Mamamia Out Loud. Post continues below.

Here are the five things we most definitely have not forgotten about MSN.

“Hiii, is Luke online for you? Pretty sure he blocked me, lol.”

Firstly, we weren’t really laughing. Because it wasn’t funny.

Secondly, Luke, who probably went by °º¤ø,¸¸,ø¤º°`°º¤ø,¸Gangsta Luke°º¤ø,¸¸,ø¤º°`°º¤ø, definitely blocked us. Or he was appearing offline, because he wasn’t interested in speaking to us right now.

The politics of MSN were extremely serious and needless to say, ruined friendships.

— MSN Memories (@MSNmesenger) April 24, 2013

2. Curating your playlist so that everyone could see how COOL you were.

Guys. Jessie remembers purposefully playing Avril Lavigne’s “Girlfriend” so that everyone could see.

Windows Movie Makers (the poor man’s iTunes) was directly linked to your MSN account, so what you were listening to appeared next to your name. And it could make or break you.