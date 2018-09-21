THUMBS-UP: The pet rescue playset that's teaching my children to care for animals.

Nothing makes me happier than seeing my kids’ eyes light up as they play and discover the world around them.

It feels like just yesterday they were tiny babies, now they’re curious and adventurous preschoolers who surprise and delight me every day with their caring natures and unique perspectives.

I’ve tried really hard to develop my kids’ emotional intelligence by being sensitive to their needs and prioritising playtime. I know that good teamwork and communication skills are vital to help them build stronger relationships. Encouraging my kids to be kind and community-minded will support them growing into well-balanced and empathetic adults.

When I’m looking for new toys, I ideally want them to tick three boxes: I want them to be great quality. I want them to engage the senses. And I want them to encourage cooperation, curiosity and caring for others.

One toy that does all this and more is the Fisher-Price Little People range, so when their new Animal Rescue playset arrived they ripped open the packaging and squealed with excitement. They then disappeared into their room and played for hours without one argument or request for (another) snack!

As I peered in to see how they were going, I had one of those sentimental mum moments – I felt overwhelmed with love and pride for the people they are becoming. While my four-year-old was rescuing a kitty from a tree, my five-year-old was bathing a puppy to get him ready for adoption.

As a big lover of animals, it warms my heart to see that my kids have a genuine affinity for their four-legged friends. From looking after our dog, Wilbur, to playing with their animal figurines, they are learning that animals need to be treated with love, care and respect.

This goes beyond just animals, too. They're slowly but surely learning what it means to take care of someone else as well.