"I was 11 and told to cover up." Women on the first time they noticed men looking at them sexually.

As Clare tells Mamamia, the first time she became aware of the male gaze she was only "five or six".

"I was playing on the monkey bars at my best friend's house. She had family over, and her mum came up to us and quietly told us to stop playing because when we flipped around everyone could see our underwear. I remember being so confused about why she was mad at us, and it was only years later that I understood she was saying it was inappropriate."

At the age of seven, Emily remembers being watched a little too closely by a man while she was in the pool at her babysitter's house. He didn't do or say anything, but she felt uncomfortable - another hard truth to explain to the uninitiated.

Renny's experience was also while she was wearing swimwear.

"At swimming carnivals in primary school I remember waiting in line for my race and male students would make small comments about my body, or they'd untie the back of girl's tops so they flung up."

When Polly was 10, she can remember being winked at by old men at the supermarket. At the time she thought the lovely old guys were just being friendly, but with the benefit of hindsight, she feels otherwise.

A few years later on a holiday with family, Polly was buying soft drinks at the pool bar but the barman - a man in his 20s - didn't charge her because "she was cute".

She was 12.

At the age of 11, Katie was told to "cover-up" and "buy a bra" by a female teacher because she was "distracting the male staff".

When she was 15, Emma was with her family playing trivia at the local pub when a guy in his 40s at the next table asked for her number when her mum wasn't looking.

"I gave it to him because I was honestly petrified... .he texted me asking if I wanted to come and do drugs at his house and give him a BJ. I freaked out and told him I had a boyfriend and deleted all the texts on the spot," she told Mamamia.