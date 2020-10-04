'I went on the best first date of my life. The next day, his wife called me.'

We met on Match. He reached out to me, "Hey — great pix! Love your smile. Is that Greece?"

I didn’t respond because it would have broken my golden rule: No pics, no play. He wrote again.

"Hey — sorry. I’m at a business conference and just created my profile. For some reason my pics won’t upload. Must be a bandwidth issue. I’ve attached some for you."

Handsome. Dark hair, dazzling smile. Could those teeth be any whiter?

"No worries. I get it. My wifi here is one step above dial up. Great to 'meet' you."

Flirty notes progressed into flirty calls. Within a couple of days, he asked for a date. Thank God. I hate when guys drag out the whole emailing back and forth thing. I want a date, not a frickin’ penpal.

We made plans to meet at an Irish bar we were both familiar with when he returned from his trip. It was comfortable for me, as I was on a first name basis with most of the bartenders having been a frequent flyer there for the past several years.

Brad was sitting at the bar when I arrived. He looked just like the pics he sent. Good start. His navy polo shirt and khakis looked like he walked off a Land’s End shoot.

"Hey, nice to finally meet you. Wow. Your pictures don’t do you justice," he said as he simultaneously stood, leaned in for a peck on the cheek, and presented me with a small bouquet of hydrangeas which I had listed as my faves. "What can I get you to drink?"

The evening flew by. He was charming, personable, and engaging. We exchanged the usual stories. Ever been married? Nope — was engaged, but broke it off a few years ago.

He and Amy had dated for six years, college sweethearts. Everyone assumed they’d marry, but once they got engaged, things fell apart.

Last relationship? None of note, but had a brief fling with a woman at the conference. Basically, three days of casual sex. He thought she may have been married.