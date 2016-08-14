Let’s be honest. First dates can be awkward. It’s not just the interview-like setting you’ve put yourself in, sitting face-to-face with your date while shoving food in your mouth. There’s also the banter you need to nail.

Cue in these killer questions from Mamamia Out Loud host Monique Bowley. They could save you later down the track if things go tits up with the affair.

Monique’s new series Monz Musings is all about sharing what’s on that weird mind of hers. What better way to kick start your Monday than with a bit of food for thought. To get the series first, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Video Producer: Vicki Bobotis

Filmed and Edited by: Nia Nguyen