'You really owe them nothing.' 25 women on what they learnt from their first heartbreak.

Your first heartbreak can feel like a swift punch to the chest.

You're winded, confused, everything hurts, and you're just trying to shake it off and pretend you're fine, when you're most certainly not.

But as much as our first heartbreaks hurt, there's usually a lesson to be learnt (even if it doesn't feel like it at the time).

Whether it's red flags to look out for in your next relationship or realising how you deserve to be treated, there's always something to take away from that first experience.

Watch: We share our relationship deal breakers. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

For me, my first heartbreak taught me the meaning behind the phrase 'love isn't always enough'.

It was something my mum had mentioned before, but I didn't realise how true it was until I decided to walk away from my long-term relationship because of the way I was being treated.

And I'm certainly not the only one who's learnt some hard truths.

We asked the Mamamia community to share what they took away from their first breakup, and they delivered.

From lessons about themselves to what not to do next time, here's what they had to say.

1. Things are going to hurt for a while.

"Emotional pain really can cause physical pain."

2. But you will survive this. Really.

"The heart does mend, and they just weren't your person!"

"You will survive although at times you don't think you'll ever feel happy again."

3. Heartbreak will make you a better person and a better friend.

"Heartbreak supercharges your ability to empathise with others. It will make you a better friend to someone who needs you in their own heartbreak." "Every disappointment is a fresh start. It won't feel like that at the time, but heartbreak leads to reinvention – every single time."

4. Don't lose yourself (or your friends) in a relationship.

"After my first heartbreak, I learnt that it was important to live the life you want and not follow along with someone else's play. My divorce, which was my second and hardest heartbreak, taught me to fight for how I deserved to be treated and to actually observe someone's behaviour, rather than just listening to what they are saying."

"Boys are not the centre of the universe. Don’t let them ruin your grades at school. No boy is worth your future."