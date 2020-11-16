A month in a coma and collapsing on stage: The complicated life of Fiona O’Loughlin.

This post deals with addiction, drug use and suicide and might be triggering for some readers.



In 2009, Fiona O'Loughlin slurred her words and insulted the crowd who had come to see her show at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre. Then she collapsed.

Having spent hours each day for weeks before that show rehearsing for Dancing With The Stars, exhaustion was initially blamed for the stand-up comedian's odd behaviour.

But shortly after, the now-57-year-old went public with a previously private battle, announcing her struggle with alcoholism.

"I had an overwhelming sense of relief," O'Loughlin told the ABC's Australian Story in 2014. "And maybe I should've felt more embarrassed. I felt very bad for the people in the audience."

She said she often wondered if making it public was wise, as it set herself up for a lot of falls.

Alcohol had regularly been a punchline of O'Loughlin's jokes, and she told SA Weekend she'd considered herself to have a problem as early as 2000, but husband Chris, with whom she shares five children, disagreed.

That same year, then 36, she performed at the Adelaide Fringe Festival, drinking excessively every day for a month.

In 2008 she was admitted to hospital three times.

After making her experience public in 2009, O'Loughlin went to rehab, but her sobriety didn't last.

She had never performed a stand-up show without drinking two small bottles of vodka and didn't think she ever could, so she soon found herself living a double life.