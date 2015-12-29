"Sometimes you need to ‘decide’ to be happy." Fiona Falkiner introduces new 12-week health program.

Image: Getty.

For contestants on The Biggest Loser, host Fiona Falkiner is a constant source of inspiration, motivation and above all, understanding. Having starred on the show herself, coming fourth in Season One, she knows all to well the highs and lows of overhauling your lifestyle and health.

Now, the model and TV presenter is taking things one step further, aiming to help people around the country achieve their “health, wellness and happiness goals” in the new year.

In an Instagram post yesterday, Falkiner reflected on the year just passed and introduced her followers to the philosophy behind the 2016 Trimfit Bodies strategy, which she is the face of.

“As we wrap up another year, I always like to look back and reflect on what I have achieved and who I have become both inside and out, not only on the past 12 months but also the last few years,” she wrote.

“This time of the year is perfect to write down ‘decisions’ you want to make leading into the New Year. I know everyone makes ‘New Years resolutions’ but sometimes you need to ‘decide’ to be happy, decide to be healthy, and decide to be the ‘best you’ you possibly can be.”

