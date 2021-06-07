Needles, stitches and avoiding her worst nightmare: Fiona Falkiner's incredible birth story.

Model and former Biggest Loser host Fiona Falkiner had only been with partner Hayley Willis, a sports journalist, for four months when they put their names down on a sperm donor list. It would take them a further two years and countless rounds of IVF to finally conceive their adorable little boy, Hunter William Falkiner - born on 22 March 2021.

Fiona and Hayley didn’t have a definitive birth plan, but Fiona knew for certain that she did want to be induced and she definitely did NOT want anyone using forceps.

"I spent too much time online reading and listening to other women’s stories and the aftermath of a forceps delivery filled me with fear," Fiona explains on Mamamia's podcast, The Delivery Room.

"I also had a lot of anxiety about giving birth in our car! We live over an hour’s drive from The San hospital in Wahroonga and my mum and sister, who have five kids between them, both had deliveries that took less than four hours.

"My obstetrician said she could lock in a time for me to be induced at 39 weeks and I could come in the night before. This really put my mind at ease."

Something else that Fiona knew before even starting the induction was that her pain threshold was low and she wanted an epidural.

"My sisters had no pain relief and they told me I could do it too. But I felt these three contractions and it was as if someone had a hook in my cervix - it was really painful. I knew what I wanted and I just don’t know how women labour for hours."