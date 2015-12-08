Image: Instagram (@fionafalkiner).
She’s given many warnings to current contestants about the challenges they face after the competition ends and now TBL: Families host and former The Biggest Loser contestant Fiona Falkiner has spoken of her own struggles.
“When I left the show, there was a lot of pressure to maintain that size and it was slowly driving me into a terrible state of anxiety and depression. It got to the point where I stopped going out in public except to go to work and back home,” she told Body And Soul.
She ended up seeking professional help in dealing with the huge life changes the encountered after the show.
“The problem was that I thought that if I lost weight my life would be perfect. It was on the outside but on the inside I still had the same old insecurities. My body had changed but my mind hadn’t. I actually had some counselling to deal with it,” she told The Daily Telegraph last month.
Watch: Fiona Falkiner reveals her biggest regret. (Post continues after video.)