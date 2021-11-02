'I wasn't supposed to meet my sperm donor dad until I was 18. Age 10, I wrote him a letter.'

Quill was just two years old when they started asking questions about their egg and sperm donors.

"I was just curious all my life," the 14-year-old told Mamamia.

"I always wanted to know my genetic parents... Who are they? What did they do for their job? What are their hobbies?"

Growing up, Quill's mother, Anne, a single mum by choice, has always been very open about how Quill was conceived.

"I quite deliberately brought up the donors in ordinary conversation from a very young age," said Anne, who features on Tuesday night's episode of SBS' Dateline with Quill.

"I remember once we were watching an episode of Sesame Street where they were looking at musical instruments. And I went, 'Oh, that's a viola! That's the instrument your dad plays."

But aside from the information in the sperm donor's profile, Anne didn't know much more about him. She didn't even have a photo.

As Quill became older, their questions became more and more detailed.

"One big question was 'can I meet him?'" recalled Anne.

But there was just one problem.

Quill wasn't allowed to contact their sperm donor until they turned 18.

It was a stipulation that Anne agreed to (as opposed to full anonymity) when she started the sperm donor process back in 2006.

At the time, Anne decided to have a baby on her own with the help of donors, after she had a "wake up call" about her fertility.

"I was coming up to 40, and I already had an operation and been warned 'if you're going to have a baby you better think about it very quickly.' So I decided I would go ahead and be a single mum by choice," she shared.