"I was actually drowning": 10 film sets where things went horribly wrong.

In the post, which was shared in a group called 'Crew Stories', Bennett explained how Tom Cruise saved his co-star's life by stopping her from walking into a spinning helicopter rotor blade while filming a scene on the beach.

"The rotor is invisible when it is spinning, and if you walk into it, it will kill you instantly. It is a totally 'no go' area when working around helicopters," Bennett said in the post, according to The Sun.

"So, after we had landed for the second or third time, Tom and Elisabeth came over, I opened the side door of the helicopter and they leaned in to watch the shot on the monitor. The director gave them a couple notes, and Elisabeth, getting quite excited, took off suddenly, running towards the back of the helicopter."

"Tom is a pilot, rated in both airplanes and helicopters, and instantly saw the danger. He lunged after her, but only was able [to] grab her legs, tackling her to the ground."

Bennett went on to say that he could see the "momentary anger" on Shue's face as Cruise rolled her over on the ground as she yelled, "Why did you do that?"

"By that time he is pointing at the tail rotor which is now a couple feet away, screaming at her that she almost died. She turned white, and he pulled her back towards the front of the helicopter and they walked away," he wrote.

"All of us in the helicopter were quite shaken up by the close call, but there was nothing to be said. Tom had, in that instant, truly saved her life."

