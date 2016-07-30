Tons of celebrities just made a video for Hillary Clinton. We've got the full cast.

Hillary Clinton isn’t exactly short on celebrity supporters.

We already know the likes of Kim Kardashian, Lena Dunham, Beyonce, and the Clooneys support the first female Democratic nominee for president.

But now, a new crowd of A-listers have banded together to create a music video in Hillary’s honour — and regardless of whether you’re into politics, it’s worth a watch for its star factor alone.

The video shows singers, actors and public figures performing an a capella rendition of Rachel Platten’s Fight Song.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given its all-star cast, it’s predictably going mega, ultra, over-the-top viral (The official YouTube version alone already has almost 1.5 million views.)

Post continues after video:

The video was inspired by the movie Pitch Perfect and co-produced by Pitch Perfect‘s director, Elizabeth Banks.

It was played on the Democratic Convention’s second night, when Hillary accepted her party’s official nomination (read more about that, and her historic speech, here.)

Here’s the full list of cast members, courtesy of the DNC:

Aisha Tyler, Alan Cumming, America Ferrera, Ben Platt, Billy Porter,Chrissie Fit, Connie Britton, Elizabeth Banks, Ellen Greene, Esther Dean, Eva Longoria, Garrett Clayton, Hana Mae Lee, Ian Somerholder, Idina Menzel, Jaime King, Jane Fonda, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, John Michael Higgens, Josh Lucas, Julie Bowen, Kathy Najimy, Kelly Jackle, Kristin Chenoweth, Mandy Moore, Mary McCormack, Mary-Louise Parker, Mike Thompkins, Nikki Read, Rachel Platten, Renee Fleming, Rob Reiner, Shelley Regner, Sia and TR Knight.

