A mum heard her husband on the phone to their daughter. Then she heard his "vile" remark.

Yikes.
There are some comments you just can’t come back from, as this husband may have just discovered.
A woman has taken to Mumsnet for advice after her husband made an insensitive remark about her appearance in front of their daughter.
And some women have even suggested she should leave him.
“Husband is away with work. FaceTimed and was speaking to children, DD [darling daughter] moved the phone round and I came into view,” the woman wrote.
Helen Mirren offers marriage advice. Post continues after video.
She explained that when she appeared on screen in glasses with no makeup, her husband said: “Ew! What was that hideous beast?”
Clearly upset by the nasty comment, the woman left the room but called him later on to tell him how she felt, expecting an apology.
But he was dismissive – insisting it was “just a joke” and telling her she was being “too sensitive”. He then threatened to mute her calls, adding that he would not speak to her for the next two weeks while he’s away.
“My mind is completely frazzled and I feel rather close to walking away with my DC [darling children],” she posted to the forum.
“Am I completely losing the plot or is this totally unreasonable?!” she added.
Most of those who responded took the mum’s side, with one calling the husband “absolutely vile and nasty”.
“He is being absolutely vile and nasty. It was a foul thing to do and the fact that he doesn’t give a s*** that you are upset makes it even worse. I would be devastated – I would say if you can organise to leave before he gets back then do so. Nobody should treat you like that,” she said.
Another posted:
“Is he 5? My DH would never behave like this. Because he’s a grown up. Grim OP. I’d be having a very serious conversation with him when he’s home.”
And another agreed with the sentiment: “You’re married to a child,” she said.
Top Comments
It was a joke. An insensitive joke but just a joke. Now with her posting it and it garnering this much attention, its been blown way out of proportion and at this point i wouldn't blame him for leaving her.
And he is not speaking to her for the next two weeks while he is away, to obviously punish her. This man is abusive. I would pack!!!
I real recently that people who feel a need to focus on self in important matters, which I consider this one, are people who don't love. If we can't give (or feel), we don't know how to love. Emotional insensitivity or emotional unavailability is not something your children need to be around. I would let your husband know how serious you feel about his insensitivity and ask him to seek a counselor with you in this matter. If he doesn't or if no understanding comes from it, I'd consider leaving. If one parent is not a good influence, it's up to the other one to protect their children, whether it's a physical, mental, emotional or spiritual matter. Those children have a right to protection from at least one parent. I learned that in therapy and I agree with it. Mother, you have a responsibility to protect your children from emotional and mental abuse and insensitivity. Don't let it continue. It's not ok.