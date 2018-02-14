The incredible lengths Dakota Johnson went to look naked 'down there' in Fifty Shades.

Turns out even after filming three Fifty Shades movies, the sex scenes don’t get any easier.

In an interview with Marie Claire actress Dakota Johnson said they they were “never easy”.

“It’s not casual and it’s not fun,” she told the magazine.

Nor are they particularly comfortable. And sexy? Forget about it.

Last year for the release of Fifty Shades Darker, the film’s makeup artist Evelyne Noraz told Refinery 29, the actress had to wear head-to-toe body foundation to cover up her tattoos and give her a sexy bedroom glow.

This time for the final instalment of Fifty Shades Freed the actress had to wear an item that sounded even more uncomfortable.

Her modesty thong - a barely-there clothing item commonly worn during sex scenes - kept slipping off, so it ended up being superglued on. Yes, superglue... near/on/around her lady place.

"I had these sort of strapless thongs that had glue on them. It's not glue, but it's sticky. They're, like, basically if it were a nipple pastie, but underwear. But it's only sticky at the top, it's not sticky the whole way," she told the magazine.

"It would also come off because the adhesive would wear out, so then they would superglue it to my body so that it wouldn't fall off. And I would wear two of them."

It wasn't painful she said, but it was "f*cking bizarre".

Let's just say we won't look at the sexy scenes in quite the same way again.