We don't mean to alarm you, but Fidget Spinners are taking over the beauty world.

We’ve officially reached peak fidget spinners.

The nifty little stress-relieving toys are now taking over the beauty blogging world.

Beauty bloggers are no strangers to incorporating random items into their beauty routines (condoms as beauty blenders, anyone?) but this new development is really quite creative.

Earlier this week, contour king James Charles posted a video to his Instagram page demonstrating how to use a fidget spinner to contour, bronze and highlight your face.

FIDGET SPINNER CONTOURING?! ???????? have you guys played with one of these things yet?! I thought they were so dumb at first but they really help with ADHD and they’re so fun ???? tag a friend who’d love this! ???? A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) on May 19, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

James applies some primer and foundation to his face, using his fingers and a beauty blender, and then he uses the fidget spinner to contour his nose, cheeks, forehead, and chin.

The original post has been liked over 180,000 times and although it’s absolutely mesmerising to watch – James has since confirmed that he was just having some fun with the plastic, spinning toys.