"I had the feminist awakening I never knew I needed at a Star Wars convention."

When the doors to an Orlando convention centre opened and I walked into the 2017 Star Wars Celebration, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the release of the very first Star Wars film, I’m not sure what I was expecting.

Perhaps I was expecting a sea of middle-aged men, or pimply teenagers wearing Star Wars hats and t-shirts (I blame The Simpsons for this…).

But what I was greeted with was an intergenerational fan group. People of all ages and backgrounds who had one thing in common: their love of George Lucas' most beloved and famous creation.

The halls were filled with friends, families with children as young as eight weeks old (twins, called Luke and Leia, naturally) and most surprising of all to me, females.

It really shouldn't have come as such a shock: it's no secret women love Star Wars. After all, the film's most popular heroine, Princess Leia, is one of the most iconic female characters in film history.