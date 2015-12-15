Editor's Picks: Your 2015 Feminist Christmas Gift Guide.

With pop star Taylor Swift, (She Of The #GirlSquad fame) finishing up her Australian tour this week, the sisterhood has been firmly on my mind. While trawling the shops in search of Christmas gifts for uncles, grandparents, brothers-in-law and neighbours, I’ve been holding onto the fact that next on my list is gifts for the gals.

Without question, it’s my favourite kind of shopping. And this year? I’m taking a decidedly feminist bent with the presents I am buying for my favourite women. Here’s a taste of what I’ve nabbed for the ladies in my life and (possibly, maybe, likely, almost definitely…. okay I already bought them) a couple for myself as well.

Samantha Wills “Partners in Crime” necklace – $120.00

I picked a pair of these up as gifts for my bridesmaids last year. If you’re getting married in 2016, then these will make a beautiful – and lasting – Christmas present for the women who will be holding up masses of tulle in order to get you onto a loo throughout the big day. I think we can all agree, they deserve some thanks.

“I don’t care for your misogyny” fox tank top – $29.95

I would happily buy and wear half the t-shirts this online store has on offer. It’s a great gift option for your fierce, fabulous, feminist friend – who also happens to be impossible to buy for. I particularly like the expression on this fox’s face, she ain’t putting up with any funny misogynist business.

Santa Monica ‘Because I can’ cap – $30.00

How much fun is this? A cute print, a great message AND it’s sun smart. While the wearer is not going to get the neck protection of those funky flap-back yellow hats worn by primary school students, at least your friend’s pretty face won’t get burnt.

The Anti-Cool Girl by Rosie Waterland – $23.75

You might not have heard but my girl Rosie Waterland wrote a book. She’s one of the fierce, fabulous feminists this list of gifts is intended for and her words will bring you and yours so much joy. It’s the blackest of comedies, beautifully and brilliantly executed. A story of tribulations and triumph. You will laugh and cry.

Feminist Heart phone case (iPhone and Android options available) – $29.95