At 40, mum-of-four Cathy hit rock bottom. 4 years later, she made her first million.

Cathy Baker is a wife, mum to four boys and the Principal of Belle Property on the New South Wales Central Coast.

Her days are spent overseeing more than 30 employees and selling some of the most expensive houses in the coastal region.

But years before she reached that point, Cathy was on the brink of losing her own home.

After studying interior design, Cathy started working alongside her husband, Michael, at his commercial building company. As she explained to Mamamia, it was years later, in 2009, that their lives turned upside down.

"We did a major commercial project for a guy who [we didn't know] was a professional crook," she said. "And halfway through the job, he decided to liquidate his business, leaving us a million dollars in debt."

Cathy and her husband were left with unpaid tradespeople and forced to continue the job to avoid penalties. That was, until the money stopped altogether.

"As it got further into the project, he closed everything down and left us in a state," she said.

The couple were forced to take their children out of private school, and Cathy knew she had to find another way to make money.

"I just sat down, knowing that we were risking losing our home, and put together a 10-year plan of what I wanted my life to look like," she shared.

"I was really just doing it out of desperation, [thinking] how can I save some money here and there? And what can I do to try and change this?"

After years of organising school fundraisers at her children's school, a friend, who knew that Cathy had unenrolled her kids, offered her a job in real estate.