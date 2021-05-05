From fashion to homewares: 12 very cool brands started by Australian mums.

It's undeniable that after you become a mum, things change.

Things like your values and priorities will shift. You might even reconsider what your life will look like going forward.

Watch the trailer for Mamamia's podcast, Lady Startup. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

Lots of mums find themselves rethinking their career post-baby. For some, it might be the desire to change industries. While for others, there's a newfound motivation to start something of their own.

For these 12 women, it was the latter.

Ahead of Mother's Day this Sunday, here are 12 women who started businesses after becoming mums - and where you can shop their beautiful products.