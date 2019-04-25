A bunch of women have just discovered what their milk ducts look like and WHAT.

Have you ever spared a moment to think about what your milk ducts look like?

If you’ve got children, sure, you might have.

There’s a good chance you’ve cursed them too for either A) getting blocked and infected while breastfeeding (hey, mastitis, looking at you) or b) not producing enough milk and making your feel like a failure – which you’re not.

But if the closest you’ve come to having kidlets is pulling funny faces at them on the train, the exact anatomy of your milk ducts – the tubes that deliver your breast milk to your nipples – might be unknown to you.

Until now.

Earlier this week, a Twitter user who goes by Artist Formerly Known As Byeonce shared an image of the female muscular system. It included milk ducts.

Nothing strange or weird about it except HOLY HELL WHAT ARE THOSE TERRIFYING CREATURES AROUND MY NIPPLES?!

I just realized I never saw a photo of a female muscle system. This is NOT what I imagined milk ducts to look like. pic.twitter.com/GBK6trgXF8 — Artist formerly known as Byeonce (@lemonadead) April 21, 2019

“I just realised I never saw a photo of a female muscle system. This is NOT what I imagined milk ducts to look like,” the user tweeted, and we have to agree.

The tweet has since gone viral – over 40,000 people have re-tweeted it, presumably because they had no freaking clue what milk ducts actually look like either.