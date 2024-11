"Looking back, I was a bit naïve," she laughed. "I didn't understand what it was going to take, but the real learnings had nothing to do with early mornings or getting sweaty."

Here are the seven biggest lessons Ashleigh learned as a female carpenter — things no one told her but that every woman considering a career in construction should definitely know.

1. Skill is more important than strength.

"There's a myth that construction is all about lifting heavy things. Men are naturally stronger, but I was never afraid to ask for help," Ashleigh said. Instead of risking injury to prove a point, she relied on her multitasking skills and precision — qualities that often gave her an edge.

"Women bring different strengths to the job, and that cautious approach often makes us better tradespeople because we avoid careless mistakes."

2. There's more help available now than ever.

When Ashleigh started out, financial support wasn't readily available. But today, the Women in Non-Traditional Trades Scholarship is changing that.

"If it had been around when I started, I would have loved to apply for this," she said.

The $5,000 scholarship can cover TAFE training costs and other expenses, easing the financial burden for women entering male-dominated fields like construction, science, technology, engineering and maths.