On December 11, 2019, Felicity Loveday and Adrian Meneveau set off in a boat from Frankston, Melbourne.

The mother and son were reportedly on a three-day journey to undertake a "cleansing ritual," to rid themselves of the evil spirits they believed they had awoken.

But the Victorians were never seen again, and the circumstances surrounding their disappearance have police stumped.

83-year-old Felicity used to be a "worshipful master," the most powerful elected official for the Co-Freemasonry, a group which is linked to the secretive fraternal Freemasons society.

With an estimated six million followers around the world, Freemasons is adamant about the fact it is not a religion, or substitute for religion, it is a philosophy.

"In a world often dictated by hate and segregation, membership of an organisation capable of uniting men of all religions, colours and even accents is more relevant than ever," their Australian website reads.

It's hard to work out what exactly the society does, its origins come from literal stonemasons responsible for constructing Europe’s castles and cathedrals during the Middle Ages. These days, they claim "Freemasonry means different things to each member".

Nonetheless, this mother and son were on a mission, determined to rid themselves of the "black magic" they'd disturbed during meditation, reports the Herald Sun. They believed they needed to be on salt water to destroy the spirits.

Days after they set off, their boat was found submerged near Ricketts Point, about 20km from the boat ramp from which they left.

Their bodies have never been recovered, but as the investigation continues a creepy theory has emerged.

A photo was taken by the pair's sister and daughter Christina the morning they left, showing a pale-faced Felicity waiting for her son to get the boat ready.