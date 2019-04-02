Why tonight's Federal Budget could be the best for your bank account.

It’s been a rocky year for the Liberal-National coalition government.

There was – take a deep breath – the overthrowing of former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, the loss of a string of senior Liberals including Julie Bishop, the ABC chief firing debacle, Manus Island and refugee rights questions, that whole ‘It’s okay to be white’ voting mistake, Peter Dutton’s ‘African gangs’ scaremongering, Scott Morrison’s bizarre International Women’s Day speech, just… Everything that happened with Barnaby Joyce, and the damning Al Jazeera documentary that forced Morrison to say the Liberal’s will preference One Nation below Labor.

…Phewf, we’re tired now.

Mamamia's daily news podcast The Quicky spoke to Paul Drum about why there is a budget right before an election.



But tonight the federal budget 2019 will be revealed, a whole month earlier than its normal release in May, and the Libs will be wanting you to forget all that.

Because they have gifts.

Gifts in the form of tax cuts – we think.

Paul Drum, the head of policy for accounting body CPA Australia, told Mamamia’s daily news podcast The Quicky that yes, this budget is basically just an election vote grab.

The budget has traditionally been delivered on the second Tuesday in May, and the government has yet to reveal any policy promises ahead of the upcoming election. That is set to change tonight.

“It really seems as though the scene is set that this federal budget is going to be the launch of the Liberal-Coalition government’s election promises to the people,” Drum explained to host Claire Murphy.

“And it really has to be, because there’s no point in bringing out a budget that has a whole raft of particular initiatives in it and then launching election promises a week or two or a month later, that just makes a mockery of the whole budgetary process.”