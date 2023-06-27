'I confronted Caleb.' FBoy Island couple Molly and Nick on the dramatic scenes not shown.

FBoy Island has come to a crashing end with our three women selecting their three men, which included two Nice Guys and, awkwardly, one FBoy.
Ladies, you had one job!
The reality show is an adaption of the US series of the same name. The unhinged series brought together three single women who, under the guidance of host Abbie Chatfield, had to decide, out of a pool 24 men, which half were FBoys and which were Nice Guys.
In the finale, Molly O’Halloran got to pick between Vernon Lyon (boo!) and Nick Brown (yay!) and thankfully, she made the right decision by choosing Nick. Before making her selection, Molly exposed Vernon by bringing his ex-girlfriend on to prove that he only went on the show for the prize money.
Mamamia caught up with the wholesome couple to find out all the behind-the-scenes goss from FBoy Island, and to ask how their relationship is going.