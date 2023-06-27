'I confronted Caleb.' FBoy Island couple Molly and Nick on the dramatic scenes not shown.

"I told him, 'Now is your chance to say it to my face,' and he didn't. He denied it. He didn't have the balls to front up to it. If you can say it behind my back, then you can say it to my face. I think he seems like he has more confidence than he has."

Nick added, "He said, 'Girls always say we have small dicks, why can't we do the same?' What are you talking about, you moron?"

Nick also confronted Caleb, but this scene didn't make the final cut either.

"They filmed me and Caleb talking at the end," Nick said. "He said he has a lot of respect for women, yet he said that. I wish they kept that in there, me calling him out a bit more."

Other than the scenes with Caleb, Nick said he wished that more of the sweet moments he shared with Molly made the final episodes. "In terms of me and Molly, after a date, we got Maccas and cuddled. Not great TV but a genuine moment," he said.

I mean, sure! But who has time for that when we've got to film the men having a pillow fight?

Quick! Listen to this episode of The Spill. Post continues after podcast.





On the very first episode of FBoy Island, Molly ended up dumping Nick when he made a 'bros before hoes' comment on a date. "I was like nope, this guy is just here for a good time, and to pick up chicks after the show," she told us.

When asked if he's removed that expression from his vocabulary, Nick answered a resounding, "I'll never say 'bros before hoes' again!"

Luckily for the couple, after it was revealed he was, in fact, a Nice Guy and not an FBoy, Nick ended up being allowed back into the competition. But Molly and Nick both agreed that whether they were reunited or not, they would have slid into each other's DMs.