A vile scam exposed after a mother of 6 pretends to be dying of ovarian cancer.

By SHAUNA ANDERSON

They thought they were helping a young mother of six who was dying from terminal ovarian cancer.

Little did they know it was a scam. A vile heartless pack of lies designed to simply steal money.

The mother of six never had cancer.

Her detailed Facebook page documenting her battle and the GoFundMe Fundraiser nothing more than fraud.

The Facebook and Fundraiser pages were set up in September calling for help for a woman named “Elle”

On September 12 John-Elle Heagney, who claimed he was Elle’s fiancé, wrote of the heartbreaking news that the mother of his six children ‘Elle’ was dying of cancer.

He claimed that she had been diagnosed in April and after six months of chemo she was told that the cancer had spread into her lungs.

The Facebook page said that Elle had been “classed as stage 4 or terminal cancer and that there is no cure, with the time frame of 3 years to live.”

The man said that he had been forced to give up his job to become Elle’s full-time carer and he was desperate to help her cover the $1600 medical costs a month.

On “Help for Elle” a post read.

“Elle’s medical treatments start at $1600 each months and can increase depending on the amount of chemo therapy Elle needs and the different types of medication If you would like to make a donation weather it is big or small all the donations help.”

Bank account details were provided.

Pleas for fundraising items then followed.

The money began rolling in.

A holiday on the Gold Coast was donated along with cakes, jewelry and other items to be auctioned off.

Even a fundraising night was organised – a big event at a major Sydney hotel for late October.

The generosity of people was overwhelming.

News Limited reports that regular updates were posted on Elle’s health including the apparent benefits being seen from the medical use of cannabis oil.