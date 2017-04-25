Faye Dunaway speaks for the first time about that Oscars stuff up.

It was one of the biggest moments in Oscars history and one that will be remembered for years to come.

Millions of confused viewers from around the world let out a collective ‘OH MY GOD’ as the cast and crew of La La Land handed the Oscar for Best Picture over to the Moonlight team, after presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty accidentally announced the wrong winner.

And now, two months on, Dunaway has spoken about what actually happened that night.

WATCH: Exclusive: “You are completely stunned,” Faye Dunaway tells @LesterHoltNBC of stunning Oscars mishap. https://t.co/RW0u4gSHBn pic.twitter.com/6cWup5mnBL — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) April 24, 2017

In an interview on NBC Nightly News, the Bonnie and Clyde actress explained that she had thought Beatty was joking when he paused before showing her the envelope.

“We took the card out, and he didn’t say anything,” she said.

“He paused, he looked over me, off stage… and I finally said, ‘You’re impossible!’”

