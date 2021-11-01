"It's a little problematic, but I still love it." The Mamamia team on their favourite movie of all time.

Forget personality tests. Here at Mamamia, we have a sure-fire way to learn a lot about someone and it's by asking them for their favourite movie.

"What does my favourite movie say about me?" We hear you ask.

"Mine is The Wolf of Wall Street. Does that make me a 15-30-year-old wealthy white guy?"

Simple answer: yes.

Longer answer, maybe not, but you get what we're saying right? Nailing down a favourite film from the millions out there is a responsibility we take very seriously, because the way movie buffs perceive you might just come down to it.

Side note: Check out six alternative Christmas films you'll be loving this festive season. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Maybe you're a fan of the people here at Mamamia. Maybe you trust our judgement and are looking for your next flick. Or maybe, you saw Elf in the main image and rushed here to complain about our terrible taste.

Regardless, welcome.

Here are our team's 20 favourite movies that will be quoted through our office for a long, long time.

Mamma Mia!