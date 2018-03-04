Here's what all your favourite celebrities wore to Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras 2018 was brilliantly flamboyant, colourful, and celebrity-filled. There were sequins, jewels, headpieces, and Cher.

Most importantly, Cher. Oh, and did I mention CHER?!?

Cher.

We must start with Cher for reasons I do not need to articulate. Cher made three outfits changes, again, for reasons I do not need to articulate.

Outfit numero uno was photographed by many, including our very own Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Because… Cher.

Meeting Cher at the 40th anniversary of the Sydney Mardi Gras ???? #MardiGras pic.twitter.com/hjDZkgGm6p — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) March 3, 2018

But a swift outfit change by Cher does not at all mean extravagance is compromised. Here and throughout the night, Cher popped on a different wig as well as a saucy, shiny one piece.

There are hearts on her boobs, by the way, which is a wardrobe decision we back 100%.