fashion

Here's what all your favourite celebrities wore to Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras 2018 was brilliantly flamboyant, colourful, and celebrity-filled. There were sequins, jewels, headpieces, and Cher.

Most importantly, Cher. Oh, and did I mention CHER?!?

Cher.

We must start with Cher for reasons I do not need to articulate. Cher made three outfits changes, again, for reasons I do not need to articulate.

Outfit numero uno was photographed by many, including our very own Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Because… Cher.

Image via YouTube user Frank Patti.

But a swift outfit change by Cher does not at all mean extravagance is compromised. Here and throughout the night, Cher popped on a different wig as well as a saucy, shiny one piece.

There are hearts on her boobs, by the way, which is a wardrobe decision we back 100%.

CHER AT MARDI GRAS ???? #mardigras #mardigras2018 #cher #gay #gayuk #sydney

Michelle Bridges.

Personal trainer and television personality Michelle Bridges rocked up to the event in red, with a killer head piece and shoulder pad ensemble.

Dannii Minogue.

Dannii Minogue wore a sparkling silver, slitted dress with matching strappy heels, while having a boogy on a float with some fellow celebrities.

I salute you, Dannii, for confidently and gracefully dancing in those heels. It looks... difficult.

danni minogue mardi gras
Image via danniiminogue Instagram story.
danni minogue mardi gras
Image via danniiminogue Instagram story.

Alisha Boe, Christian Lee Navarro, and Jonathon Groff.

The 13 Reasons Why Netflix stars grouped together with fellow Netflix star Jonathon Groff for a pre-Mardi Gras shot.

Fan girling so hard

Jesinta Franklin.

Jesinta Franklin documented her Mardi Gras preparation on her Instagram story, and the outcome was purely spectacular.

jesinta franklin mardi gras
Image via jesinta_franklin Instagram story.

Franklin wore knee high boots and an intricately bedazzled white bodysuit. Wow.

jesinta franklin mardi gras
Image via jesinta_franklin Instagram story.
Courtney Act.

Former Australian Idol contestant and drag queen Courtney Act attended her first Mardi Gras full glam, dressing in iridescent sequins and a multi-coloured wig.

Danielle Brooks, Samira Wiley, Lea DeLaria, and Yael Stone.

Netflix stars UNITE. Our favourite stars from 13 Reasons Why, Mindhunter, and Orange is the New Black joined forces to celebrate Mardi Gras in Australia, and we couldn't hide our elation even if we wanted to.

You’d better believe it...

Jackie O.

Although the radio host wore black, unlike the other vibrant Aussie and international stars, Jackie O certainly didn't shy away from radiance.

Mardi Gras ????????. So much fun last night.

Kyle and Imogen Anthony.

Jackie O's fellow radio presenter Kyle Sandilands also wore black - but dyed his hair and beard bright pink for the occasion.

Kyle's partner, Imogen Anthony, documented her process of getting ready on Instagram, and let's just say it involved a whole lot of paint and little to no clothing.

Excellent.

Which outfit from this year's Mardi Gras is your favourite? Leave a comment below.

