7 genius ways to celebrate Father's Day when you can't physically be with your dad.

If you and/or your dad are some of the millions of Australians currently in lockdown, then there is a big fat chance that the aforementioned lockdown has thwarted your plans to celebrate Father's Day.

Because drumming up a homemade breakfast when you're not legally allowed in your dad's kitchen is rather tricky.

But, because we'll be damned if a global pandemic stops us from celebrating our dads, we have found some nifty (and rather heartfelt) ways to say thanks to the OG man in your life.

So, how do you say 'Hey dad, I really love you,' when you're trapped miles away during lockdown? Here's how.

Host a virtual pub quiz, tailored just for him.

If your dad is anything like a stereotypically competitive father, then a pub quiz will be right up his street. Why? Because scoring points from storing semi-useless trivia in his head is the ultimate validation.

So, let him know that you're planning a virtual pub quiz for Father's Day, where he gets to take on the family in a few rounds of questions. But then, on the night of the quiz, throw in a plot twist: There will be a special question round dedicated to him which features topics like 'a walk down memory lane', 'guess the baby photo' and 'finish that quote' - all with answers related to your dad and your brill family.

Cute, right?!

Go old school with a heartfelt card.

You know what's a totally underrated activity? Writing your feelings down for your dad on paper and sending it off in the post to them.

Have a movie night together (while being apart).

Do you and your dad love watching classic movies together? Or even trashy films? Random fact: My dad and I went through a major phase of watching every single Elvis Presley movie, and now we have weird in-jokes about Blue Hawaii and Jailhouse Rock.

If you have a similar theatrical connection with your pops, then you can organise a virtual movie night! All it involves is picking a movie, arranging an evening where you can both tune in, and setting up a Zoom/Google Hangout or FaceTime (with the camera pointed towards you on the couch) so you can chuck some witty commentary back and forth while the movie is on.