13 of Australia's most well-known dads on what fatherhood has taught them.

From toddlers to teenagers, every stage of parenthood comes with its own set of unique challenges.

And with no instruction book or owner’s manual (they should really make one of those), it can be even harder to navigate.

But while there’s no one-size-fits-all way to tackle parenting, the ups and downs along the way teach us a lot.

Happy Father's Day to all dads everywhere.



Video via Mamamia.

It teaches us valuable life lessons. It teaches us resilience. It teaches us how to find joy in the simpler things. And it teaches us how to live in the moment.

In celebration of Father’s Day, we asked 13 of Australia’s most well-known dads to share what fatherhood has taught them.

Here's what they had to say:

Grant Denyer

Television and radio presenter, Gold Logie Winner, and father-of-three.



"It's taught me very much to appreciate the moment and living in the now, which I never did pre-children. I was always, you know, grossly looking forward to the next achievement or the next rung up the career ladder. But kids don't care for that. They don't care how many likes your last Instagram post got, and they don't care how your day works. They like looking at a tree or seeing the shapes in the clouds. My kids have taught me to see beauty in everything that I've never seen before.

"We're in this phase where we've just had our third and probably final child, so I'm really celebrating every little new milestone, like I never did before. That first giggle, that first bath, all those firsts. I'm locking them in as permanent memories in my head because I never want to forget it. Whereas, when I was younger, and having kids, it was all a blur.

"[My advice to dads would be] stop, slow down, and just lock in those little memories, because it goes too fast. And as life gets busier and they get older, it fades away, so just cherish it. Even if it seems silly or stupid or not even much of a milestone, they're really big moments that you're going to miss when they get older. So drink it in."