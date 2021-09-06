Let Father's Day over the 'Great Wall of Coolangatta' be Australia's wake up call.

I've spent a lot of time being angry during this Delta wave.

Angry at the botched vaccine rollout and failure by our government to not set up a better system to replace hotel quarantine.

Angry at protesters and anti-vaxxers and those who refuse to social distance and stay at home.

Angry at our state and territory leaders for their constant squabbling over domestic borders.

Read: A message to Australia's state leaders: Read the room.

But looking at the Father's Day border reunion of hundreds of people (most without a mask) having picnics, exchanging presents and hugging their Dad over a giant orange barricade separating NSW from Queensland, I didn't feel anger. I just felt overwhelming sadness.

It was a curious reaction for me, because there was a lot to be angry about that scene. The 'angry' spoke on Twitter at length about how irresponsible and selfish it was. About the fact that it could be responsible for a super spreader event. About how Queensland might end up back in lockdown thanks to the Father's Day rule bending.

But I couldn't see past the heartbroken families trying to celebrate and create some kind of normalcy amongst the monotony of this fatiguing pandemic.

Father’s Day in 2021. Families split by the border meet at plastic barriers to celebrate. Hundreds of people lined up along the road, some have tables and chairs @10NewsFirst @10NewsFirstQLD pic.twitter.com/THtAtBy6EL — Johnpaul Gonzo (@JohnpaulGonzo) September 4, 2021