Warning: This article contains information about suicide which may be distressing for some readers.

1. Just days after 14-year-old Dolly Everett took her own life, her friend Katelyn was sent a stream of vile messages.

Northern Territory teen Amy 'Dolly' Everett made international headlines last week when her father shared the devastating reason she took her own life at just age 14: the former face of hat company Akubra had been overwhelmed by taunts from online bullies.

Sharing the heartbreaking news of her death on Facebook, her father Tick vowed to not let his daughter's life be in vain, and called for help to put a stop to bullying, wherever it may occur.

"If we can help other precious lives from being lost and the suffering of so many, then Doll's life will not be wasted," he wrote.

The hashtags #stopbullyingnow and #doitforDolly began trending online, and her story was shared all over the world. Her parents have set up a fund, Dolly's Dream, to help put a stop to bullying.

But on the day Dolly was laid to rest, another father has come forward to share the sickening messages his own daughter had received in the wake of the teen's death.

Russell Simpson, who said he and his family knew the Everetts, shared on Facebook that his own daughter - 15-year-old Katelyn - was being targeted by anonymous online bullies just days after Dolly's death.

He shared one such message on Facebook, revealing that he only learned about the vile messages after a friend of Katelyn's saw them and told her mother.

"Just had a phone call from a very concerned mother because her daughter is so upset and emotionally distressed because she read the following and this was sent to Katelyn," Russell wrote.