"I stood there exposed": Shannon delivered her baby in a car park.

Birth: there's nothing quite like it, and it's clear no two birth stories are the same. Which is why we're asking everyday women and some of our favourite celebrity mums to share theirs, in Mamamia's My Birth Story series.

This week, life coach Shannon Rose, from the NSW South Coast, shares her two very different labour experiences with daughter Millie and son Harry.

My daughter Millie’s incredible, 2.5 hour labour was nothing short of bliss.

The only moment when I doubted whether I would get through it was about an hour in, while in the shower at home.

As I lay there on the floor, the hot water suddenly ran out and a huge wave of nausea hit me. I barely made it out of the shower to throw up in the sink.

That’s when I knew I had made it to the other side. She was coming.

It was 10 steps from the bathroom to the front door, and my husband Nick was packing the car with everything we might or might not need, ready to make a run for the birthing centre.

I managed to get to the car, just as an almighty, wild howl escaped me. She was coming right now! And she was coming fast.

Our neighbours later revealed that they were sure I’d had our baby right there and then.

Nick wrestled me into the front passenger seat, and we sped off as I fought through every wave to hold Millie in.

"Feathers Darling, FEATHERS!" he said (if you have done Calm Birthing classes, you will know what ‘Feathers’ means.)

I could feel the anxiety in his voice as he drove towards the birthing centre, while I clung to the passenger seat facing backwards. My little girl was crowning. I wanted to push. I wanted to push so badly…

Nick kept trying to help me fight the urge. "Ffffff-feathers darling!" he kept saying.

I just kept yelling: "SHE’S COMING! I NEED TO PUSH!"

We screamed to a halt in the birthing centre car park, just a few contractions shy of Millie arriving.