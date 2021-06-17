Jordana Brewster hid a beautiful, secret tribute to Paul Walker in the new movie Fast & Furious 9.

The 41-year-old actress was part of the franchise's original leading line-up and appeared in five out of the eight installments. Her character was then written out of the storyline following the tragic 2013 death of Paul Walker, who played her husband Brian.

In the Fast and Furious world, Mia and Brian went into hiding for the safety of their growing family and to live a quieter life, but speaking to Mamamia, Jordana Brewster said she always felt that Mia Toretto needed to find her way back into the action.

“I'm always in contact with Justin Lin, our director, and Vin Diesel, who plays my brother Dom and of course Michelle Rodriguez," Jordana said. "With Vin, I'm constantly texting him for advice and he does the same with me. It’s wonderful how our real-life mirrors our on-screen life.

"To me, it always feels more of an anomaly when I'm not a part of these movies. So it just felt really right for me to be back."

Speaking of her longtime Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker, who played undercover cop turned Toretto crew member Brian O'Conner, Jordana said that keeping his legacy alive in this film was of the utmost importance to her. So much so that she worked with the Fast crew to ensure that a direct tribute to Paul Walker's Brian was woven into her costumes at all times.

“It was very important to me to honour Paul's legacy in the right way," she said. "I did it through small things."

"For example, I worked with costume designer Sanja Hays and I said, if the story is about Mia leaving her family to go and deal with Jacob and Dom, then I want her to have something that speaks to them.

"And so the three bracelets I'm wearing in the movie each have a name on them. One has Brian and then I named my daughter Olivia and our son is Jack. And so those bracelets signify that family.

"The character of Brian is always going to be a part of the Fast and Furious universe and so it is beautiful to honour him in this way. Whether it’s this or just seeing his car driving up the street. Those moments are bittersweet, but they are also beautiful moments to have in there."

In her 20 years of being part of the Fast and Furious franchise, Jordana said she's noticed a sizable shift in how women are treated, both on-screen and behind-the-scenes, saying that an overall shift in the power dynamics of Hollywood had allowed her and her costars to make their voices heard.