'I'm a personal stylist and these 5 trends are about to be everywhere.'

When you think of fashion weeks, high fashion might come to mind — everything designer, specific model looks, and, well, let's be honest, not exactly overflowing with diversity. That's what I used to think, too.

But let me tell you, Melbourne Fashion Week was the complete opposite. And don't come for me, Sydney, but Melbourne really steps it up each year with more diverse models, inclusive representation, and a strong focus on working with people from all walks of life.

The week wasn't just about high-end designers or industry insiders—it was a moment to celebrate all things fashion in Australia. Australia is such a multicultural country, and fashion should reflect that. It was about embracing different body types, perspectives, and styles, showing that fashion truly belongs to everyone.

Mamamia.

For me, it wasn't just about spotting runway collections (though, of course, that's part of the fun); it's about how fashion spills onto the streets, mixing with everyday creativity and individuality.

What really stood out this year was how the runways brought back variety. After a few seasons of playing it safe (thanks, cozzie livs), you could feel the shift. Brands were bolder, more creative, and everyone wasn't dressed the same for once.