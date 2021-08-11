"She could be the one." The biggest bombshells from the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion.

Tonight we witnessed bombshell after bombshell on the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion.

And that was to be expected, right? Since the show wrapped there has been a surprise pregnancy and a controversial Instagram caption regarding the paternity of aforementioned farmer baby. So, precisely no one thought this reunion would smooth sailing.

In our humble opinion, these are the three biggest bombshells to come out of the reunion.

Bombshell #1 Farmer Matt and Tara are NOT together.

In some very sad news, Farmer Matt and Tara shared they are in fact no longer together.

Stepping up to the couch, the pair explained that they broke up just a week before the reunion was filmed.

While Matt said Tara adapted to farm life and gave it "a red hot crack" after the show, the pair went their separate ways while Matt was grieving his father's death.

Tara said there was still feelings there but wanted to give him space to deal with everything going on.

That said, we still hope the pair work out, with Matt sharing they still get along and talk daily.

"You never know what might happen," he said.

