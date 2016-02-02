It has begun: Farmer Wants a Wife is back in 2016 with a familiar face.

In Australia, farmers have been wanting wives since white people first invaded this land and inappropriately attired women in corsets fainted from the heat and returned, chastened, to their chilly homeland.

They’ve been wanting wives in a televised, competitive fashion for eight seasons. This, the ninth, sees yet more farmers and yet more potential wives courting one another for our amusement.

In typical Farmer Wants a Wife style, the opening credits see our six new farmers gazing wistfully out across their lady-less properties, stoically riding horses without a woman sitting sidesaddle on her pony beside them, and crying in the shower completing manly farming work without a girl waiting on the verandah to welcome them home with a home-cooked meal.

“For farmers, loneliness is a way of life,” host Sam McClymont intones. “But tonight, love returns to the land!”

Here follows a montage of the farmers all looking somewhat gormless, mouths agape.

According to the Farmer Wants a Wife wardrobe department, all farmers wear Akubras and silver belt buckles. ALL OF THEM.

The producers of this show want you to know that these men are salt of the earth. They are Aussie battlers who deserve wives willing to set aside their own careers and travel to the country to engage in a fight to the bitter end with other women to secure themselves a future of pulling calves from cows’ vaginas, baking pies, and learning about the intricacies of crop rotation.

The show starts with awkward and unnatural banter between the farmers and the host Sam.

Cattle musterer Matt from the Pilbara, WA reckons he’s a bit of a catch. “I’ve got a good heart,” he says modestly.

He lives on a cattle station 1500km from Perth, which it turns out is the most isolated city in the world. He’s only 25, but he’s never actually seen a woman so things are getting desperate.

“Country cutie” is farmer Adam, who hails from Gippsland, Victoria. He’s a dairy farmer who is also 25 and owns his own farm. Sam thinks he’s “adorable”, and I think she needs to keep it in her pants.