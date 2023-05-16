'He never reached out.' Exactly what happened after Lorelei fainted on Farmer Wants A Wife.

Reality dating shows are full of highs and lows, much like actual dating, only a bunch of cameras are in your face and a crew is watching you at all times.

There are often moments of joy, love and for some contestants inevitable heartbreak.

The final episodes of Farmer Wants A Wife were to be no different.

In a jam-packed week for fans, farmers David and Matt finally announced their forever wives, in an episode that aired Sunday evening. We saw the remaining girls be told their fates one by one, before being whisked away, never to be seen or heard from again.

Until now.

Mamamia had the pleasure of speaking with Lorelei, the 26-year-old contestant from Queensland about what it was like to have the nation's eyeballs on her as David broke her heart. A rejection that actually caused her to faint.

We can only imagine what it was like, sharing everything with David over the course of a few weeks, only to be told it’s not you.

...But to this streamed to the entire country, that’s a whole other kettle of fish.

