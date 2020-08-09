Mamamia recaps Farmer Wants A Wife: The wives are literally hooking up with the crew now.

To catch up on all the Farmer Wants A Wife recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our Farmer Wants A Wife hub page.

G'DAY, G'DAY.

We open on some sheep having a LOL.

"There'll be no one left soon."

The wives are helping on the farm again and slinging mud at each other... literally.

Over at Farmer Alex's, Jess and Henrietta get in the trough together and bond over the fact that they secretly a lil' bit hate their shared husband.

"THIS IS BULLSHIT."

At Farmer Harry's, Karlana - who is currently hoping to marry a sheep farmer - has just come out as a... pescatarian.