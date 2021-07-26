'I was a contestant on Farmer Wants A Wife. Please think before you send that message.'

I was a contestant on the latest season on Farmer Wants A Wife.

I never thought I would apply for a reality TV show. My year was meant to be very different. I had been climbing the corporate ladder and was the Director of Communications for a senior politician and before that, Director of Communications for an ASX listed finance group.

For years, I had been saying ‘this is not the life that I want,’ but I didn’t know how to change it. I finally came to a point, a devastating point, which forced me to really take stock of my life.

I realised that if I wanted my life to change; I had to muster enough courage to make some big changes. So I sold my house in Sydney, left my job at parliament, packed my bags and decided to take an ‘adult gap year’ to travel overseas and think. A huge part of this process for me, was to put myself into new spaces to let what I call, ‘magic’, find me. For me, ‘magic’, is simply... possibility. The possibility of the wonderful unknown.

I was in Texas when the pandemic began. Soon I was back in my hometown, living back on my family's property. My family took social distancing seriously, as my dad is in remission after beating a rare blood cancer. I stayed on the property for about six months, only going into town twice for supplies.

It was during this time some girlfriends started encouraging me to apply for Farmer Wants A Wife. They had actually encouraged me for years to apply and I always laughed it off. But suddenly... I saw their point. I had intentionally freed up at least 12 months of my life to take chances. So throwing my hat into a dating competition was my way of leaving it up to the universe to decide if I was meant to be in that space or I wasn’t.

That’s how I ended up on Farmer Wants A Wife with Farmer Will. While this genre of TV show is a ‘competition’, unlike some of the other girls, I was never ‘competing’ for Will. I was there for love and it was either going to be there with him or it wasn’t, Will himself was not my goal. Love was.