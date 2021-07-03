Everything we know about the Farmer Wants a Wife contestants (and their dogs).

It's time.

Farmer Wants a Wife is back for its 11th season this Sunday, July 4, on Channel Seven.

The series that has seen nine marriages and 23 babies so far will be working its magic again with five new farmers from around NSW and Victoria.

The farmers will each have eight women to form a connection with over six weeks under the guidance of host, Natalie Gruzlewski. And, you'll be delighted to know, more than one farmer will find love this season.

Here’s everything we know about the contestants (and their dogs) so far:

Matt, 26 (VIC)

