Eight new farmers looking for love. Here's everything we know so far about Farmer Wants A Wife 2025.

The popular reality dating show Farmer Wants A Wife is gearing up for its 2025 season, promising a fresh batch of farmers ready to find love.

While the show appears wholesome, last season packed in its fair share of drama. Despite this, Farmer Wants A Wife remains Australia's most successful dating show, boasting 10 married couples, seven long-term relationships, and a total of 27 children.

We'll have to wait and see how the 2025 season plays out, but in the meantime, here's what we know so far about the upcoming season.

Who are the farmers on Farmer Wants A Wife 2025?

Eight new farmers have been selected for the 2025 season of Farmer Wants A Wife Australia, however, only six will make it to the small screen.